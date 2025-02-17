Doha, Qatar: QNB Group has agreed to provide a 0% interest personal loan of up to QR300,000 for Qatari retirees, in accordance with the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority, as part of the group’s vision to support this segment of society.

Through this agreement, retired Qatari nationals will be able to have a 5 year loan plan with 0% interest fee, and they can apply for the loan through visiting any QNB branch. It also comes as part of the continuous effort to support and align with Qatar National Vision 2030 and to show appreciation for the longstanding service that the pensioners have gave to the country and their role in the development of its economy and society.

Commenting on the agreement, Adel Ali Al Malki, Senior Executive Vice President - Group Retail Banking from QNB Group said:” This step acts as a token of appreciation for the pensioners and their dedicated years of service in helping the country prosper and elevate it across all sectors. They deserve to get special benefits to fulfil their needs.”

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the MEA region and among the most valuable banking brands in the regional market. Present in over 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 31,000 professionals dedicated to driving banking excellence worldwide.

