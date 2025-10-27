The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has announced the appointment of Nabeel Mustafa as Group Chief Operating Officer.

Mustafa brings over 20 years of experience in the financial services sector, having held several senior leadership roles since joining NBB in 2018.

Most recently serving as Acting Group Chief Operating Officer, he has demonstrated strong leadership in operational excellence, digital transformation, and process optimisation across the Group.

He holds an MBA from the New York Institute of Technology and a Bachelor’s degree in Banking and Finance from the University of Bahrain, in addition to completing the Emerging Chief Operating Officer Programme at Stanford University Graduate Business School. -TradeArabia News Service

