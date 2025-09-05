Bahrain - The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has announced the appointment of Mohamed Abdulnabi Sanad as head of business banking within its retail banking division.

Mr Sanad joins NBB with over 17 years of experience in retail, SME, and business banking.

Most recently, he served as senior manager and head of business banking at Ahli United Bank, where he advanced lending initiatives, and strengthened client relationships across commercial and retail segments. His expertise also spans strategic planning, portfolio growth, and enhancing operational efficiency, while ensuring full compliance with credit and regulatory standards.

Mr Sanad holds a bachelor’s degree in business information systems from the University of Bahrain, an MBA from AMA International University, Bahrain, and an advanced diploma in Islamic finance from the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance.

This appointment reflects NBB’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its leadership and enhancing service delivery across both digital platforms and its branch network.

