Mastercard has appointed Adam Jones as its new Country Manager for the MENA region, according to a press release on Thursday.

The new official will handle the digital payments firm’s operations in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Bahrain, and Iraq.

Jones will also team up with Maria Medvedeva, Mastercard’s Vice President and Country Manager in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, to boost digital economy in the Saudi kingdom.

The announcement comes in line with the global company’s objective to strengthen its regional footprint.

In 2015, Jones joined Mastercard as the Head of Commercial Products in the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Last February, the payment company expanded its business intelligence platform, Mastercard Market Trends, in the MEA region.

