Bahrain National Insurance (bni), Bahrain National Life Assurance (bnl) and The Collective Hub Powered by Tenmou, announced the signing of a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) to offer tailored insurance solutions to the latter’s startup and investor community.

Supporting the objectives of Economic Vision 2030, the MoU provides a framework for co-operation on the development and offering of insurance products and solutions to the Collective Hub’s startups and investors.

The insurance products will be designed specifically to protect startups and small to medium enterprises.

These products will provide business owners with flexible insurance solutions, tailored to their specific needs by giving them the peace of mind to focus on running and managing their businesses.

Present at the signing ceremony were Nawaf Al Kooheji, chief executive of Tenmou; Eman Al Ghanami, senior manager for medical at bnl; Ammar Al Raees, senior manager for business development at bni and Shaikha Al Qasim, manager for medical underwriting at bnl.

Enas Asiri, chief executive of bnl, said; “I am extremely pleased to sign the MoU with The Collective Hub and appreciate that they shared with us their platform to launch our new medical insurance product, ‘nmou’ which is a comprehensive healthcare plan designed exclusively for small and medium enterprises to support their workforce for healthier business performance.

“The MoU is completely aligned with bnl’s efforts to enhance co-operation with small and medium enterprises in the kingdom. By offering such competitive health insurance packages and services for SMEs and startups, we emphasise our commitment and support towards the growth and development of the industry,” she added.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).