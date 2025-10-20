Invest Bank announced that it has obtained an Islamic banking window licence from the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This milestone marks a significant moment in the bank's transformational journey, opening opportunities to expand its range of products and services to include best-in-class Sharia-compliant financial solutions for individuals and businesses in the UAE.

Edris Al Rafi, CEO of Invest Bank, said, "Sharia-compliant banking is a vital part of our community, aligning with the core goal of integrating banking activities with Islamic values, thereby promoting economic growth and ensuring social welfare.

The Central Bank of the UAE's approval of Invest Bank's Islamic banking window license reinforces the country's regulatory body's confidence in the bank's ability to provide inclusive and customer-focused financial services that meet the highest social and economic standards in the region.

With the sector expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.15 percent between 2025 and 2033, our new Invest Bank Islamic business window will offer a range of Sharia-compliant solutions that deliver maximum financial value to our customers."

Invest Bank has duly disclosed to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) that it will be offering Islamic banking services and products to its customers.