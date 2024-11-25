A shake up in HSBC’s senior leadership team will see several new appointments from January 1, 2025, including a new CEO for the Middle East region.

Selim Kervanci has been appointed as CEO, Middle East, subject to regulatory approval, and will report to Surendra Rosha and David Liao, Co-CEOs Asia and the Middle East.

Kervanci has worked in regional roles for several years, has been on the MENAT ExCo for more than 10 and is currently CEO of HSBC Türkiye.

After holding several senior risk leadership positions within HSBC, including Chief Risk Officer for Global Banking Markets, Commercial Banking, MENAT and Europe, Richard Blackburn has been appointed Interim Group Chief Risk and Compliance Officer.

Having joined HSBC in 2016, Blackburn most recently held the position as Global Head of Traded and Treasury Risk Management & Global Analytics. A successor to the role has yet to be appointed.

Celine Herweijer, the Group Chief Sustainability Officer with HSBC, has stepped down from her role with effect from December 31, 2024. She has been credited for playing a role in advancing HSBC’s Net Zero by 2050 programme launched in 2020.

Julian Wentzel, currently Head of Global Banking, MENAT, has been appointed Interim Group Chief Sustainability Officer and will report to Group CFO, Pam Kaur.

