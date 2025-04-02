Social media
HSBC calls for agile investors to navigate global uncertainties, achieve long-term investment goals

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
April 2, 2025
Georgios Leontaris, Chief Investment Officer, Switzerland and EMEA, HSBC Global Private Banking and Wealth.
Investors need to be agile to navigate global uncertainties to manage short-term risks and achieve their long-term investment goals, according to HSBC Global Private Banking’s Investment Outlook.

The report, "Innovate or Stagnate", sets out how increased trade frictions and rapid AI-led innovation are among the major changes that are challenging markets, so high net worth and ultra high net worth clients need to adapt quickly to this fast-evolving world.

In Q1, the bank upgraded its outlook for Chinese stocks to positive and raised its allocation to eurozone equities to neutral. It maintains its medium-term optimism in the US, but diversifies across countries and sectors as opportunities spread. It further diversifies its portfolio strategy to address tail risks through high-quality bonds, hedge funds and gold.

Its four priorities going into Q2-2025 are:

• Global AI adopters and electrification: Technology-driven earnings growth is moving from AI enablers to AI adopters. Rising energy consumption is driving investments in electricity generation capacity and the electric grid.

• Multi-asset and active fixed income strategies: Diversification across asset classes, geographies and sectors offer global opportunities for improved risk-adjusted returns. The busy news flow lends itself to active managers.

• Private markets and hedge funds: Private equity is well placed to benefit from M&A, and the AI boom will help smaller firms compete with established public market peers. Hedge funds can exploit volatility and relative value opportunities.

• Domestic resilience in an evolving Asia: Asia’s diverse markets present a broad range of opportunities, particularly in Indian, Singapore and Japanese stocks. Chinese stocks should benefit from AI-led innovation and reduced regulatory risks.

Willem Sels, Global Chief Investment Officer at HSBC Global Private Banking and Wealth, said: “While the global economy is facing challenges, it remains resilient as government and corporate spending is supporting economic activity, while innovation in AI is boosting productivity. Global central banks are also assisting by maintaining a monetary easing bias. The underperformance of the US in the year to date can at least in part be attributed to increased optimism in other countries and opportunities outside the tech sector.”

Georgios Leontaris, Chief Investment Officer, Switzerland and EMEA, HSBC Global Private Banking and Wealth, said: “Exceptionalism has often been associated with the US economy in recent years, however the same characterisation can be made about the non-oil economy in GCC countries, which is up almost 20% compared to pre-Covid levels led by strength in Saudi Arabia and UAE. Solid fundamentals and ample sovereign wealth buffers provide a cushion against external uncertainties. Structural reforms and multi-year investment programmes in infrastructure, technology and hospitality remain visible. We have recently upgraded our view on UAE equities as part of our drive to broaden geographical diversification, with undemanding P/E multiples offering a good entry point for international investors.”
Doha
Investors eye rich returns as Uganda banks post high earnings

India's banking sector loan growth to stay between 12-14% in FY26: Report

Mudra disbusments are benefiting financially weaker states more: SBI Report

UniCredit to launch BPM bid on April 28 as Credit Agricole ups stake

MUFG names first sustainability head for EMEA

Emirates NBD launches new product for businesses owned by UAE Nationals

Banks look to deepen fixed-income trading partnerships: IFR

Opinion: HSBC must shield FX cash cow from any Citadel Securities or Jane Street tie-up

High rental yield and golden visa drive Turkish interest in Dubai real estate

GCCIA intends to spend up to $1.3bln for regional grid expansion by 2027

Damac’s EDGNEX buys Finnish data centre company

ADQ secures a 63% stake in Dubai-listed logistics giant Aramex

Abu Dhabi: Fire breaks out at construction site on Yas Island

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala invests fresh capital in US real estate lender

Dubai's Shuaa Capital’s board approves capital hike after MCB issuance

Blackstone to buy a stake in UK airports group for $304mln

Abu Dhabi-listed Agthia acquires UAE desalination firm Riviere

ADQ secures a 63% stake in Dubai-listed logistics giant Aramex

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala invests fresh capital in US real estate lender

Damac’s EDGNEX buys Finnish data centre company

Abu Dhabi: Fire breaks out at construction site on Yas Island

Dubai-listed Emaar set to spend $3.8bln to develop Creek Tower, Creek Mall: S&P

CQBF explores strategic Canada-Qatar partnerships at Montreal meeting

EY-Parthenon eyes $250mln investment in AI-powered Edge platforms

High-water mark for scary US investment deficit?: Mike Dolan

Saudi Aramco looks to invest in Indian refineries, sources say

Opportunity Oman: Unveiling the potential of collaboration with Japan

Mideast Stocks: Abu Dhabi bourse falls ahead of Trump tariff plan, Dubai gains

India backs EV tariff cuts for Trump trade deal, defying autos lobby, sources say

Energy, healthcare, travel lead April events at Dubai World Trade Centre

Stablecoin giant Circle reveals revenue growth in US IPO filing

Gold holds near record peak as investors await Trump tariff plan

Exclusive: HSBC MENAT CEO pledges more investments to lead in wealth, capital markets

From legacy to leadership: Mashreq’s transformative entry into Oman

Islamic trading explained: Analysing Sharia law principles

A year of momentum with Breinrock’s human touch, global expertise

VIDEO: Saudi’s CMA proposes changes to Nomu investor categories

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

