Foreign currency deposits in Egypt's banks, excluding the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), increased by 15.2% in 2024, reaching $58.17 billion by the end of December, according to the CBE.

This growth is attributed to deposits from the public business sector, the private business sector, and the household sector.

The dollar exchange rate against the Egyptian pound saw a significant shift, with the rate standing at EGP 50.88 in December 2024, compared to EGP 30.94 in December 2023.

