Emirates NBD and Jarir Marketing Company (Jarir Bookstores) inked a cooperation agreement to enhance the customer experience by offering exclusive services and benefits to their clients.

The joint deal aligns with the two entities’ vision to foster innovation and expand the range of services offered to customers amid the market’s growing demands, according to a press release.

This strategic partnership will enable Emirates NBD and Jarir Bookstore to bolster their market position and deliver greater value to their customers.

Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said: "This partnership reflects our joint commitment to providing the best services to our customers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and to enhancing the status of both Jarir and Emirates NBD Bank as leaders in their fields."

Abdulkarim Al Aqeel, CEO of Jarir Bookstore, commented: “ This strategic partnership allows us to offer distinctive benefits and enhances the shopping experience in our branches, aligning with our commitment to providing the best services to our customers."

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, Jarir Bookstores witnessed 11.50% year-on-year (YoY) lower net profits at SAR 219.30 million, compared to SAR 247.80 million.

Meanwhile, Emirates NBD logged net profits valued at AED 6.71 billion in Q1-24, an annual leap of 67% from AED 6.02 billion.

