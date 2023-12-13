Cairo – Emirates NBD–Egypt has opened a new branch in the Shebin El-Kom city in Al Menoufia Governorate, according to a press release.

The inauguration aligns with the lender’s expansion plans to boost its presence in the market and cater to a wider range of customers.

The bank aims to enlarge its customer base by creating new markets and enhancing its clients' service capabilities.

Amr El-Shafei, Managing Director and CEO of Emirates NBD-Egypt, stated: “The opening of the Shebin El Kom branch is only the beginning of their extensive expansion and geographical growth plans throughout the Delta region, aligning with the Central Bank of Egypt's directions towards supporting the state's plans in financial inclusion by providing a unique banking experience.”

“From retail banking services to priority banking, business banking, commercial banking, and large corporate services, this branch is equipped with a full suite of banking services designed to meet all customer requirements,” El-Shafei added.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, Emirates NBD-Egypt generated net profits after tax valued at EGP 2.54 billion, an annual leap from EGP 852.59 million.

