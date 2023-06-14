Emirates NBD - Egypt has partnered with the Arab payment system Buna to facilitate cross-border payments and transfers within the Arab region, as per an emailed press release on June 14th.

Under the deal, Buna will enable Emirates NBD - Egypt’s clients to make payments and transfers in the region rapidly, efficiently, and safely.

Buna’s cross-border payment platform will also provide flawless clearing and settlement services in various currencies across the Arab region, in addition to encouraging further economic integration which could boost trade and investment opportunities.

“The alliance with Buna further strengthens our payments strategy, offering our clients a real-time, seamless, secure, and cost-effective digital experience in the payment domain,” Emirates NBD – Egypt’s CEO and Managing Director Amr ElShafei commented.

“This association reinforces our efforts to enrich trade relations in the Arab world and increases value added to the participants and their clients,” Buna’s CEO Mehdi Manaa said.

