Egypt - EFG Holding, a trailblazing financial institution with a universal bank in Egypt and the leading investment bank in Frontier and Emerging Markets (FEM), announced Monday that it has successfully acquired the prestigious ISO 27001 Information Security Management System (ISMS) certification.

The company said that this reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of its customers’ and investors’ information.

This significant achievement reflects EFG Holding’s dedication to implementing robust security controls and best practices to protect sensitive data, prevent security breaches, and ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.

Karim Awad, Group CEO of EFG Holding, expressed his delight about the company’s attainment of the ISO 27001 certification, stating, “The acquisition of the ISO 27001 certification underscores EFG Holding’s unwavering commitment to prioritizing the security and privacy of our customers and investors’ information. This milestone is a testament to our continual improvement programs and our dedication to upholding the highest information security standards.”

The ISO 27001 certification will provide EFG Holding with numerous benefits, including enhancing security controls to protect customers’ and investors’ data, preventing security breaches, and demonstrating the company’s commitment to maintaining the confidentiality and privacy of sensitive information. Moreover, the certification will enable EFG Holding to streamline its security processes, save time and money, and reduce the impact of human errors, ultimately ensuring a more secure and reliable environment for all stakeholders.

Mohamed Fathy, Chief Information Officer at EFG Holding, emphasized the company’s ongoing commitment to information security, stating, “While the acquisition of the ISO 27001 certification is a significant milestone, it is only a part of our information security improvement program that aims to target larger and more significant objectives. EFG Holding remains dedicated to continually enhancing our security measures to meet and exceed the expectations of our customers and investors.”

EFG Holding views the ISO 27001 certification as a critical step in its commitment to ensuring the highest information security standards. The company will continue to invest in its information security improvement program to adapt to evolving threats and maintain the trust and confidence of its valued customers and investors.

