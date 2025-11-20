DUBAI: Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI) announced robust performance in claims and recoveries, successfully retrieving over AED528 million for exporters in the UAE, achieving an 87% success rate in debt recovery.

The announcement came during ECI’s participation in the Global Trade Finance Expo 2025, held on 19–20 November in Dubai.

Murad Fakhoury, Claims Manager, ECI, represented the company in a panel session on managing risks and ensuring financial stability during the event, which brought together leading experts from across the trade-finance ecosystem.

During the session, Fakhoury emphasised the vital role that trade credit insurance plays in protecting companies from non-payment risks and in enhancing opportunities for sustainable growth in international markets.