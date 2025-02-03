Egypt - Banque Misr has introduced a new instant money transfer service that allows Egyptians working abroad to send funds in Egyptian pounds to any bank account, card, or electronic wallet within Egypt.

This service is part of the bank’s ongoing commitment to providing innovative digital banking solutions that meet the diverse needs of its customers.

By tapping into the largest network of money transfer institutions, exchange companies, and banks, the bank ensures a seamless and rapid transfer experience, making it easier for expatriates to send money back home.

The service operates 24/7, offering convenience and speed, with transactions completed in just a few moments—allowing beneficiaries in Egypt to receive their funds instantly. This initiative highlights Banque Misr’s continued support for Egypt’s digital transformation goals and the state’s efforts to simplify financial processes for expatriates.

Ahmed Issa, Deputy CEO of Banque Misr, emphasized that the launch of the instant transfer service is a testament to the bank’s dedication to innovation and delivering superior banking experiences. He added that the service aligns with Egypt’s Vision 2030 and the national agenda for digital transformation and financial inclusion.

“This new service reinforces the bank’s position as a leading financial institution in the digital economy,” said Issa. “By providing a convenient, efficient way to send money, we are enhancing the speed and reliability of financial transfers for our customers, whether they are sending money to bank accounts, cards, or e-wallets.”

Banque Misr has long been at the forefront of enhancing its services and ensuring easy, advanced banking solutions for its customers. The bank remains committed to leading initiatives and partnerships that provide services aligned with the evolving needs of the market.

