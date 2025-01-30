Bank NXT has teamed up with Red Hat, a leading global provider of open-source solutions, to enhance its digital banking infrastructure and boost operational efficiency, according to a press release.

The partnership focuses on leveraging Red Hat’s hybrid cloud solutions to improve customer experiences and reinforce security measures.

The two entities will integrate Temenos and Mindgate’s digital solutions with Red Hat’s hybrid cloud platform to modernize the bank’s infrastructure, optimize operations, and offer advanced services to its customers.

Through Red Hat’s Ansible Automation Platform, Bank NXT bolstered operational efficiency by 30% and lowered incident resolution times by 20%.

Hesham Daabes, Senior Group Head for Support at Bank NXT, commented: “Their [Red Hat] innovative solutions have greatly enhanced our operational efficiency, reducing deployment times, increasing agility, and enabling us to deliver digital banking services to our customers faster than ever before”

