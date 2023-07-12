Muscat: In line with its commitment to provide financial facilities and services to enhance its customers’ experience, Bank Muscat, the leading financial services provider in the Sultanate, celebrated the opening of its latest new Asalah Centre in its branch in Wilayat of Izki, Dhakhliyah Governorate under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Younis bin Ali Al Manthari, Shoura member, and in presence of members of the bank's executive management and customers.

The new Centre will be a special addition to the existing 41 Asalah Centers across Oman. It is featured with new design and modern technology to provide better services to customers with the help of experienced Omani cadres, who are ready to enhance their banking experience. Bank Muscat avails of its deep understanding of customer needs in its strategy of constant innovation for the best customer experience.

On this occasion, Abdulnasir N. Al Raisi, General Manager - Personal Banking, Bank Muscat, said: “We are keen in the bank to prioritize the needs of our customers and offer them the best services which they can access easily. We are proud today to add this center in Wilayat of Izki to the existing Asalah Centers across Oman and we hope that it would be an added value to our customers. The bank will continue its plan to enhance the role of these centers. We extend our sincere appreciation to Bank Muscat’s customers for their continuous trust in its services and facilities.”

Asalah Visa Signature credit cardholders can enjoy airport lounge access at more than 1,000 lounges worldwide, up to 12 times a year, and a 24/7 global concierge service. Also available are exciting airport experience and dining offers across the world courtesy the free DragonPass. Asalah customers also enjoy access to a team of dedicated Relationship Managers, 41 Asalah Centers across Oman and a dedicated 24/7 Asalah Call Centre (24779999). For more details on Asalah Priority Banking, please

Bank Muscat is always keen to develop its products and provide banking services that keep pace with all current and future developments. For its tireless efforts in this regard, the bank has been praised and appreciated by various local, regional and international institutions. Forbes Middle East ranked the bank as one of the top 50 banks and the top 100 institutions in the region. Th bank also was recently crowned the Best Retail Bank in the Sultanate from the MEED Foundation as well as the Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Bank (Oman) and the Best Consumer Digital Bank (Oman) awards from Global Finance.

