The Emirates Insurance Federation (EIF) and Gulf Insurance Federation (GIF) have both recently signed an MoU with the Bahrain-based MenaMoney Forums to launch the Arab Actuarial Conference 2026 in Dubai.

The MoU was signed by Farid Lutfi, Secretary General of both EIF and GIF and Ebrahim K Ebrahim, CEO of MenaMoney.

MenaMoney Forums (first party) is a Bahrain-based firm specialised in financial conferences, EIF (second party) is a non-profit organisation that supports the development of insurance, reinsurance and insurance brokerage sectors in UAE, and GIF (third party) is a non-profit institution that coordinates collaboration among insurance companies and federations in GCC markets.

Professional platform

The Arab Actuarial Conference is a regional professional platform for actuaries, actuarial firms and businesses and industries that depend on actuarial work such as insurance, finance, banking, healthcare, pension funds, asset management and risk management.

Conducted in a different Arab capital every year, the highly attended event tackles emerging issues and future themes affecting actuarial work and financial industries.

“We are so pleased to see this conference grow year after year, creating a large and well-connected actuarial community across Mena and neighbouring regions,” said Ebrahim.

“We are very proud for our partnership with both EIF and GIF to bring what promises to be the largest actuarial event ever in the region, with strong participation from the Eurasian region that has more than 90 countries,” he said, adding that the UAE, as Mena’s largest business and financial hub, is the ideal host country for such a congress.

Insurance market growth

Speaking on behalf EIF and GIF, Lutfi said the insurance market in UAE and the wider GCC region has seen the fastest growth in the last 10 years, coping with global developments and trends in terms of improved regulations, high penetration, insurance inclusion and keeping pace with new risks and technologies in the field of insurance.

“We are extremely happy to be organsing and hosting the largest actuarial conference in the UAE in 2026 in partnership with MenaMoney Forums, which, we are confident, is going to be a landmark event in UAE’s insurance and financial industry’s progress.”

