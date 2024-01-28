American Express Saudi Arabia said it has reached an agreement with leading travel company Almosafer to enable its corporate clients to centralise payments through its corporate travel account, thus consolidating and providing visibility of corporate travel expenditure.

A joint venture company, American Express Saudi Arabia is equally owned by Amex (Middle East) and The Saudi Investment Bank. It owns and operates the American Express Card and merchant business in the kingdom.

The American Express CTA is a centralised virtual payment solution that enables seamless management of business travel activities, while helping to improve cash flow and visibility of centralized travel expenditure.

It enables greater control over travel costs and reconciliation through one monthly statements and reporting.

On the strategic agreement, CEO Fahad Mubarak Al Guthami said: "American Express Saudi Arabia is committed to introducing innovative products and services to the kingdom through strategic agreements with prominent businesses and financial institutions, enabling improved payment outcomes for our customers."

"We look forward to supporting Almosafer Business customers, bringing the convenience and diverse features of our CTA Travel Payment solution to an entirely new customer base," he stated.

Almosafer CEO Muzzammil Ahussain said: "This agreement will provide our corporate clients with a truly invaluable solution that promises a more optimized, personalized business travel experience."

"It reflects our commitment to helping our customers enjoy seamless journeys around the world and elevating the standards of corporate travel within the Kingdom," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).