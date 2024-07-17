AJMAN - The Department of Finance in Ajman (DOF) has signed a service agreement with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) to augment a unified digital payment platform for Ajman's government, SADAD Ajman and its digital wallet.

The aim is to provide comprehensive and advanced payment solutions that add value, enhance the digital service experience for Ajman's government services, and improve user interaction.

Under the agreement, FAB and its subsidiary Magnati will collaborate to develop new solutions on the SADAD Ajman platform. This unified multi-channel payment platform handles all government transactions in the emirate, adhering to the highest cybersecurity standards. These solutions will support various payment methods, such as different types of bank cards, payment points, and the Ajman wallet.

Ajman government's prepaid electronic payment cards will be introduced with various features and benefits, providing more convenience and security for users.

The SADAD Ajman platform will also include value-added payment features, such as enabling digital wallets like Apple Pay and Samsung Pay.

Marwan Al Ali, Director-General of Ajman's DOF, said that the department is committed to adopting the latest digital technologies and innovation in line with the Ajman Vision 2030 for sustainability, social cohesion and future readiness.

He added, "Through this partnership with First Abu Dhabi Bank and Magnati, we aim to provide more advanced and secure solutions using the latest digital payment methods, enriching services provided to users and ensuring a seamless and highly efficient digital experience."

Abdulla Aljneibi, Managing Director and Head of Government, Sovereigns and Public Sector Coverage at FAB, stated, "This partnership between First Abu Dhabi Bank and Ajman Government – Department of Finance is helping to solve a crucial challenge in government revenue collection by automating and unifying payments for essential services. The solution will have far-reaching benefits for Ajman's residents while helping to establish the emirate as a leader in providing smart government services."

Launched by DOF in 2019, SADAD Ajman enables users to digitally settle fees for government and independent services easily and securely through multiple channels and convenient payment plans.