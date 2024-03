Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank-Egypt (ADIB Egypt) has raised the limit for credit card transactions abroad to $3,500, as per an emailed press release.

This came after the Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) increased the interest rates by 600 basis points (bps) at its special meeting on March 6th.

