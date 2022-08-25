Budapest-based budget airline Wizz Air is set to launch new routes that will connect several European cities with Saudi Arabia, as part of a major push to boost visitor traffic in the Gulf state.

The carrier announced on Thursday that it will operate 20 new routes to the kingdom from 11 cities in several countries, including Italy, Hungary, Romania and Albania.

The new flights will be operated from Vienna, Budapest, Milan, Venice, Bucharest, Sofia, Rome, Naples, Catania, Larnaca, Tirana to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, the airline said in a statement.

Last May, the low-cost carrier signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Investment for Saudi Arabia to support the development of the kingdom's tourism sector.

As part of its Vision 2030 strategy, the kingdom is looking to triple passenger traffic by 2030.

"Today's announcement follows the memorandum of understanding we recently signed with the government enabling us to contribute to Saudi's tourism growth and its entire ecosystem," said Jozsef Varadi, CEO of Wizz Air.

"I see the kingdom as a long-term strategic market for Wizz Air where we will continue to innovate and carry the flag of low-cost flying for the benefit of Saudi residents and visitors, as well as the country's diversifying economy."

According to Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO and member of the board at Saudi Tourism Authority, the launch of the new routes is a first for Wizz Air and Saudi, adding that it opens a new and affordable gateway for visitors from Europe that will allow everyone to come and explore" the kingdom.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz)

