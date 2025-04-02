Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, has inaugurated new routes to Varna, Bulgaria, and Bucharest Băneasa Airport, strengthening its Eastern European network and commitment to accessible, affordable, and reliable travel.

In addition, the national airline has launched a two-day promotion, offering up to 20% off selected ticket fares.

These new routes offer smart travellers convenient, direct access to two culturally rich cities. Flights to Varna operate three times a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday), and flights to Bucharest Băneasa operate four times a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday).

The launch of the new route to Varna marks a significant milestone in the region's aviation industry, as Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is the only carrier operating this route between the UAE and Bulgaria. Connecting these two major cities opens new opportunities for passengers, offering an affordable and reliable service.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “We are proud to expand our ever-growing network with Varna and Bucharest Băneasa, two vibrant European cities offering a unique mix of culture, history and adventure. These routes provide travellers with greater choice, unbeatable value and more opportunities to explore both familiar and undiscovered destinations. Our new route to Varna provides a new travel option for the region, allowing passengers to visit destinations they have never been to before and making commuting easier than ever. In addition to the exciting news, we are offering up to a 20% discount today on selected flights for WIZZ Discount Members, and for all passengers starting tomorrow. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi continues to deliver on its promise to make travel more affordable and accessible, and we look forward to welcoming even more passengers on board as we connect the UAE to exciting new corners of the world.”

Dr Frank Quante, CEO of Fraport Twin Star Airport Management AD, said: “We have been working for years to reconnect the Gulf Region and we are very happy Wizz Air takes this step and offer flights from Abu Dhabi. It is a big opportunity for the whole Black Sea Region in Bulgaria, both for its connectivity and the tourism!” -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).