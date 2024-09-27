Wizz Air has introduced Apple Pay and Google Pay on its mobile application, further enhancing the convenience of booking and managing travel for its passengers by providing more flexible, digital payment options.

This new feature is already available on the official Wizz Air app on iOS and Android devices.

With the integration of these popular digital payment tools, travellers can now enjoy a quick and secure checkout process both for tickets and additional services purchases.

The new feature allows customers to make quick and seamless payments up to 10 days prior to the departure, especially useful to the last-minute customers who need to complete the booking quickly to catch a good deal.

Over 30% of travellers prefer to purchase additional services and products at a later stage in the booking process, and nearly half of the customers are doing so via the app.

With the introduction of these new payment options, adding additional services to a booking has become easier than ever.

This initiative complements Wizz Air’s recent acceptance of Revolut cards onboard, which it said marked a significant step forward in the airline's commitment to expanding its payment solutions.

Remus Moraru, Head of e-Commerce at Wizz Air, said: "We are excited to enhance our payment options with the introduction of Apple Pay and Google Pay.

“This addition not only simplifies the booking process for our passengers, but also underscores our commitment to providing innovative and convenient solutions that meet the needs of modern travellers.

“It is particularly useful for last-minute customers who appreciate a quick booking process or those willing to add services to their booking just a few days before the flight.”

