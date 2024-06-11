Wego, a leading travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has partnered with Akasa Air, India's fastest-growing airline, to enable Wego users to book flights on Akasa Air through its platform.

Through this collaboration, Wego users will be able to search and book all international Akasa Air flights on Wego’s robust digital platform that always tops the searches from the MENA region.

Akasa Air’s first international flight took off from Mumbai to Doha on March 28, 2024, thereby achieving the milestone of becoming the first Indian carrier to fly overseas in just 19 months since its inception.

Following closely, the airline has also announced flights to Jeddah and Riyadh in line with its international expansion plans.

By adding such a prominent airline to its portfolio, Wego is looking to provide its users with a wider choice of airlines to book from.

Praveen Iyer, Chief Commercial Officer at Akasa Air, said: “We are pleased to have Wego as our partners in growth as we embark on our international operations.

“India is poised to become one of the biggest travel markets in the world in the coming years, and this partnership will ensure both Indian and global travellers have access to the greatest choice and convenience of airfares.”

Additionally, Wego users will benefit from Akasa Air’s fares, which will be promoted across all Wego’s marketing channels. They will be able to search and book the most competitive deals online through Akasa Air’s direct booking channel.

Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Business Officer, MENA, Wego, said: “As the largest marketplace in MENA, it is a natural fit to partner with the fastest growing airline in India, Akasa Air, who will be operating to Middle East destinations.

“Wego provides Akasa Air the ability to showcase its offerings and ultimately increase direct bookings. We expect to see the demand continue to rise to and from the MENA/Insub region. Over the past three months, we recorded over 18 million searches between these two destinations.”

