Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has granted authorisation to VistaJet, making it the first international private jet operator permitted to conduct domestic flights within the kingdom.

Following the removal of cabotage restrictions for on-demand charter operations, which came into effect on May 1, 2025, VistaJet will operate in the kingdom, in a strategic step that reflects Saudi Arabia's vision to enhance its position in the global aviation industry.

Awad Alsulami, Executive Vice President for Economic Policies & Logistics Services at GACA, said: “Authorising VistaJet as the first international private jet operator for domestic operations in the kingdom is a milestone in enhancing the general aviation market in Saudi Arabia. This step will foster greater competition, stimulate sector growth, and raise the quality of services for private aviation customers in the Kingdom and across the region.”

This authorisation marks an important step in advancing the objectives of the Aviation Program under the National Transport and Logistics Strategy. The programme seeks to position Saudi Arabia as the Middle East’s leading aviation sector by 2030, transform the kingdom into a global logistics hub connecting three continents, and support the continued growth of the tourism sector, said a statement. - TradeArabia News Service

