Following its approval by the UAE Cabinet, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has submitted the third edition of the UAE State Action Plan to Reduce Aviation Emissions to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) during the 42nd ICAO Assembly, in Montreal, Canada.

The plan was developed in collaboration with all key stakeholders across the aviation sector in the country, with the aim of supporting the UAE’s global commitments to climate action while ensuring sustainable economic growth in the aviation industry.

This third edition further reinforces the UAE’s leadership in this vital area. The first edition of the plan was submitted to the ICAO in 2012, making the UAE the first country in the region to do so, followed by a more detailed version in 2018.

The latest update reflects the UAE’s proactive stance on global climate action and forms part of the country’s commitment to submitting national plans to reduce aviation emissions, in line with ICAO Assembly Resolution A37-19 (2010) and subsequent Assembly resolutions.

The updated plan adopts a comprehensive “basket of measures” to reduce aviation emissions, including 42 projects in operations and technology, and 13 projects related to sustainable aviation fuel and low-carbon fuels.

These projects were prepared in partnership with leading national entities, including: the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Masdar, ADNOC, ENOC, Dubai Air Navigation Services (DANS), as well as Abu Dhabi Airports, Dubai Airports, Sharjah International Airport, Ras Al Khaimah Civil Aviation Authority, Emirates Airline, Etihad Airways, flydubai, and Dnata

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, and Chairman of the GCAA Board, commented, “The adoption of the third edition of the UAE State Action Plan is a significant step that reflects the UAE’s firm and impactful commitment to global climate action, as well as the wise vision of the country’s leadership and its dedication to strengthening the foundations of sustainability and innovation. This adoption is also in line with the resolutions issued by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The aviation sector is undergoing a major transformation towards a more sustainable future, and we are proud that the UAE continues to lead regionally and globally through the development of effective strategic partnerships and practical initiatives that enhance the country’s competitiveness and support the growth and prosperity of its economy.”

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, said, “The updated National Action Plan reflects the collective efforts of all stakeholders in the UAE aviation sector. It provides a clear strategic pathway to reduce emissions through 2050 via tangible projects, advanced policies, and innovative solutions. This third edition underscores the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting and implementing ICAO resolutions aimed at promoting the growth and sustainability of international aviation.”

Since 2010, the UAE has been at the forefront of countries voluntarily submitting national plans to reduce aviation emissions, in response to ICAO Assembly resolutions. These steps have also stimulated related sectors, such as energy, to adopt innovative solutions that help reduce emissions.

With this latest update, the UAE reaffirms its commitment to advancing sustainable aviation and building a resilient and environmentally responsible future for the industry, balancing economic growth with environmental stewardship.