The national carrier Tunisair posted an increase in turnover of 16.4%, to TND 1.58 billion in 2023 compared with 2022, according to the company's activity indicators released on Monday.

This increase is explained, on the one hand, by the 14% rise in the number of carried transported passengers, to 2 million 474 thousand and on the other hand, by the 1.4% rise in average revenues on scheduled and additional flights.

However, the carrier also reported a 2-point drop in load factor, from 74.5% in 2022 to 72.8% in 2023.

With regard to the variation in expenses, Tunisair indicated that fuel expenses fell by 2%, despite the 14.6% rise in consumption in terms of quantity, due to the 18.1% drop in the price per barrel.

On the other hand, the aircraft leasing costs were up considerably following the acquisition of 5 new aircraft on long-term leases, as well as a number of one-off charters during the high season.

Likewise, staff costs grew by 12%, despite a 3% fall in headcount. This is mainly due to the payment of arrears relating to part of the promotions frozen since 2020, due to the advent of the COVID crisis.

