Tunisia -The number of flights scheduled by the TUNISAIR carrier for the summer of 2023 has risen by an estimated 330,000 seats, an improvement of 17% compared with 2022, the Ministry of Transport announced on Tuesday.

"This increase is explained by the reduction in air ticket prices compared with last summer, in order to meet demand from Tunisians living abroad and travel agencies".

Tunisair has scheduled 14,238 flights, with a total of 2 million 240,000 seats during the summer season.

"The ticket sales campaign for Tunisian expatriates has already been underway since December 2022". To this end, the public carrier has launched reduced fares during the summer of 2023, to encourage passengers to schedule their flights outside the high season, in addition to three promotional offers with discounted tickets for the benefit of Tunisian expatriates from France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Austria, Spain and Canada, for a travel period from June 17, 2023, to August 20, 2023.

"More than 19,000 seats have been sold under these promotional offers, an increase of 69% compared to 2022".

To promote Tunisian tourism, Tunisair, in partnership with travel agencies, is offering seats at a reduced rate, which enables these agencies to propose attractive offers including plane tickets and hotels to promote the Tunisian destination.

The Ministry of Transport specified, on this occasion, that the high airfares concern only the last seats available on each flight, in accordance with the principles of sales rationalisation.

