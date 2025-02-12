Saudi-based Matarat Holding, in collaboration with National Center for Privatization & PPP, has announced that that leading global players in airport construction sector including Korean group Samsung C&T; French major Bouygues Batiment; UK's Manchester Airport Group, Germany's Munich Airport International; Corporación América as well as Egis and India's GMR Airports are in the race for the development of Taif International Airport in Saudi Arabia.

According to Matarat, a total of 90 companies, including 46 local companies have expressed their interest in Taif International Airport.

The list also includes Turkish groups Limak Insaat and TAV Airports Holding, China Railway Construction Corporation as well as the Saudi Binladin Group; Currie & Brown (Saudi Arabia) and Lebanese builder Dar Al Handasah, said Matarat Holding in a statement.

The new Taif International Airport will be located 21 km southeast by road of the existing airport and once completed it will boast a capacity of 2.5 million passengers by 2030.

The project scope includes construction of a new international airport with an initial capacity to handle 2.5 million passengers, a new runway, taxiways, and an apron for aircraft stands in addition to a new passenger terminal, buildings, systems, networks and facilities to serve the operation of the airport.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).