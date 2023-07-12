UAE - Tim Investment, a leading player in the global aerospace sector, has reached an agreement with Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) to set up its new MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) hangar facility at Dubai South.

The groundbreaking of the new hangar will take place during Dubai Airshow 2023 in November and construction is expected to be completed by Q1 2025.

MBRAH is a free-zone destination for airlines, private jet companies, MROs, and associated industries.

Developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centres and training and education campuses. It seeks to strengthen engineering industries to foster the emirate’s vision of becoming a leading aviation hub.

"The agreement with Tim Investment underlines MBRAH's ongoing commitment to fortifying the growth trajectory of Dubai's aviation sector, and in attracting the top global players to establish their presence in the emirate as part of Dubai South’s dynamic ecosystem, which caters to the needs of businesses," said its CEO Tahnoon Saif after signing the deal with Timor Shah Shahab, Founder and CEO of Tim Investment.

We will spare no effort in supporting Tim Investment’s expansion into Dubai, and shall continue to contribute to cementing Dubai’s position on the world aviation map," he stated during the signing ceremony held at the Dubai South HQ in the presence of senior executives including Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South.

On the new venture, Shahab said the MBRAH facility is part of Tim Investment's strategic plans, which represent a stride in expanding its presence to cater to a wider clientele in the aviation sector.

With its broad and dynamic portfolio, Tim Investment, he stated, was a driving force in the aerospace field.

"The company stands as the umbrella organisation for several distinguished entities, including V2 Aviation DMCC, offering aircraft and requisites leasing and air charters for passengers and cargo; V2 Aerospace Jafza, specialising in the trade of aircraft spare parts; Legend Airline SRL Europe, a premier airline service in Europe; and Tim Aerospace DWC, providing comprehensive passenger and cargo aircraft repair, maintenance, and dismantling services," he noted.

"This step positions us at the heart of Dubai's flourishing MRO landscape, intensifying our dedication to fostering innovation and promoting excellence within the industry. We look forward to working closely with MBRAH on the new hangar," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).