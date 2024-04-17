ABU DHABI: Due to the adverse weather conditions including heavy rains in Abu Dhabi (AUH) on 17 April, some Etihad Airways flights may be delayed, the airline said in a statement today.

“Guests are advised to regularly check etihad.com for the latest information about their flight departure and allow plenty of time to travel to the airport," added the statement.

"Etihad will be working closely with guests affected by any disruption to assist them with changes to their itineraries and to reach their final destination.The safety and comfort of our guests and crew is our number one priority and we regret any inconvenience caused.”