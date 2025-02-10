Singapore Airlines (SIA) has announced the return of its First Class and Premium Economy Class experience on flights between Singapore and Dubai from March 30.

Operating seven times weekly, the flights will be operated by the Boeing 777-300ER, which features a four-class cabin configuration – First, Business, Premium Economy, and Economy Class.

PREMIUM ECONOMY CLASS

The SIA Premium Economy Class offers customers a contemporary and stylish travel experience, designed to provide heightened comfort throughout their journey. Each Premium Economy seat boasts a width ranging from 18.5 to 19.5 inches, an 8-inch recline, and a seat pitch of 38 inches. Customers can look forward to an enhanced in-flight entertainment experience with active noise-cancelling headphones and a sleek 13.3-inch full HD touchscreen monitor.

Premium Economy Class customers enjoy priority check-in at dedicated counters, as well as priority boarding. Checked baggage have priority tags, ensuring smooth and efficient travel.

Customers can also enjoy a dining experience with an improved and expanded selection of food and beverage options. They have the option to pre-select and reserve their main course from the Premium Economy Class Book the Cook2 menu up to 24 hours before flight departure.

FIRST CLASS

First Class customers can indulge in the ultimate comfort with ergonomically sculpted headrests and plush seat back cushions designed to cradle your body. Each First Class seat is made with luxurious leather even to the footrest, and diamond-stitched so you can sit comfortably in any position, SIA said.

First Class customers can look forward to an added privacy as each seat features a fixed-back shell design with curved side panels to provide a clear demarcation of personal space.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).