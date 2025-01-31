SHARJAH - Sharjah Airport launched on Thursday the inaugural direct flights of Air Arabia to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, further expanding the list of direct travel destinations to and from Sharjah.

Air Arabia is set to operate three scheduled weekly flights between Sharjah and Addis Ababa on Saturdays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays aboard an Airbus A320.

The inaugural flight took off in the presence of Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA); ‏Sheikh Faisal Bin Saoud Al Qassimi, Director of Sharjah Airport Authority; Ambassador Aklilu Kebede Erena, Consul-General of Ethiopia to the UAE; Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia; Asmelash Bekele Weldemariam, Deputy Consul-General of Ethiopia, along with several senior officials.

Al Midfa stated, "The launch of our new service to Addis Ababa and its addition to the list of direct destinations from Sharjah Airport underscores our commitment to expanding our network across African cities and capitals. This step is designed to meet the growing demand for passenger and cargo travel between the UAE and Ethiopia."

He added that the increasing economic, trade, and tourism ties between the two nations have witnessed a positive upward trajectory in recent years, fostering comprehensive development in various sectors, including tourism, freight, cargo handling, exports, and re-exports.

Ambassador Erena emphasised that this route is more than just a new air connection—it serves as a strategic bridge that strengthens ties between Ethiopia and the UAE, fosters greater cultural and commercial exchange, and facilitates smoother passenger movement between the two countries.

"We are confident that this step will mark the beginning of further fruitful cooperation in the aviation sector. We look forward to making these flights daily, in line with growing demand, to enhance connectivity and economic integration," he noted.

Al Ali commented, "We are pleased to launch our direct flights from Sharjah to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, providing our passengers with more convenient travel options, whether for business or leisure. This new route reflects Air Arabia's commitment to offering affordable and reliable air travel while enhancing connectivity across our growing network."