Abidjan: The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) continues its efforts with technological and digital capabilities in the Makkah Route Initiative for the year 1445 AH in the countries benefiting from the initiative, including Republic of Côte d'Ivoire through Felix Houphouët-Boigny International Airport in Abidjan.



SDAIA prepared the required technological systems under direct supervision to establish a digital infrastructure for the pilgrims' hall at the airport, according to the best global standards and specifications. This includes operating and managing “smart luggage” to facilitate the pilgrims' entry procedures.



The efforts include improving and enhancing artificial-intelligence (AI) capabilities and providing continuous support for digital transformation, with the aim of delivering the best services to the guests of Allah.



The Makkah Route Initiative is one of the initiatives of the Ministry of Interior within the Pilgrim Experience Program of Saudi Vision 2030.



It is implemented in partnership with several ministries including Foreign Affairs, Health, Hajj and Umrah, Media, General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), SDAIA, the Pilgrim Experience Program, and Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority.