RIYADH — flynas, the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East secured its place on the list of the industry's most anticipated honour of APEX Official Airline Rating, the first airline rating program based solely on certified passenger feedback.



The assessment by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), which is a network of leading airlines, suppliers, and industry-related companies, is based entirely on passenger experience and assessment results. It includes passenger feedback on more than one million flights worldwide. The rating is the first of its kind for an airline based entirely on documented responses from passengers. An external audit firm audited the assessment results, which divided the airlines into four categories.



flynas was ranked in the 4 star low cost carrier category, the highest category of the low-cost airline in the world, ushering a new level of success for flynas which is classified as the best low-cost airline in the Middle East and North Africa.



flynas is proud of this new achievement, as it expresses the passengers' satisfaction and the distinction among many competitors. This credit adds to the many accomplishments and awards that flynas has achieved in previous years. It aspires to keep this success story going as a certificate of confidence in the services it provides.



The Saudi national carrier is classified as one of the top 10 low-cost airlines in the world, a position it has achieved through operational efficiency and outstanding service to its guests.



It was also ranked as the leading Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East by the World Travel Awards for seven consecutive years and was awarded the Skytrax International Award as the Best Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East for 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021.

