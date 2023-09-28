Jeddah: Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) ranked ninth among the top ten performing global airlines with an arrival OTP of 80.14 per cent, according to Cirium's last monthly report from August 2023.



This achievement follows outstanding performances for July and June, during which SAUDIA ranked third and fifth among the top five performing airlines, with an OTP of 83.76 per cent and 84.11 per cent.



The Director General of SAUDIA Group, Eng. Ibrahim Al-Omar said: "Our consistent top-tier performance in global OTP rankings is a testament to SAUDIA's unwavering commitment to excellence and our dedication to ensuring guests experience world-class service.

This achievement is a continuation and a reflection of the ongoing group transformation, which introduced multiple digital solutions that lead to operation efficiency and excellence".