Saudia, the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has topped the list of global airlines for on-time performance, according to a report by the independent aviation tracking site Cirium for June 2024.

Saudia achieved an on-time arrival rate of 88.22% and an on-time departure rate of 88.73% while operating 16,133 flights across its network of over 100 destinations on four continents, stated Cirium in the report.

This achievement is particularly notable given that June is a peak travel month due to the Hajj and summer travel seasons, it added.

Saudia has consistently been among the top 10 global airlines for on-time performance since last year, demonstrating its commitment to providing the highest standards of quality and air safety.

Its operations are managed through the largest Integrated Operation Control Center (IOCC) of its kind in the Middle East, which runs within a comprehensive system involving all sectors and group companies.

Additionally, the center utilizes the latest technologies for aircraft communications, ensuring smooth operations by monitoring all procedures related to aircraft takeoff and landing in real time at all domestic and international stations.

Lauding the Saudia employees for their diligent work in maintaining operational excellence, Group Director General Engineer Ibrahim Al Omar said: "This accomplishment is a realization of our strategic goals to enhance operational efficiency and quality through continuous improvements in flight scheduling and the implementation of the best digital solutions and systems for operations management."

"Maintaining a high level of on-time performance requires significant effort, as it involves overcoming numerous operational challenges in the aviation industry, such as weather conditions, high temperatures, technical issues, and other airport-related factors," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

