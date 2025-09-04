Saudia Group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Loop, a leading Saudi company specialising in circular economy and sustainable waste management solutions.

The agreement aims to develop advanced infrastructure to support circular economy practices and launch a comprehensive waste management program across the group’s subsidiaries and operations, with the goal of reducing its carbon footprint, said a Saudi Press Agency report quoting a press statement.

The MoU was signed by Saudia Group Vice President of Sustainability Maryam Telmesani and Loop CEO Ali Bakhalgi.

The partnership will assess current waste sources and develop Saudia Group’s first-ever “Zero-Waste” strategy, supported by recycling initiatives, infrastructure for waste collection and processing, and awareness programs for employees and the community. It also includes ongoing performance monitoring and preparations for international recycling certification.

Telmesani stated that Saudia Group continues to advance its sustainability strategy by improving operational efficiency, supporting local content, launching targeted initiatives, and building global partnerships. She added that these efforts contribute to the company’s broader sustainability goals, both within the Kingdom and globally.

Bakhalgi described the partnership as a transformative shift in waste management that will foster a culture of circular economy and sustainability through awareness programs and practical solutions, fully aligned with the Kingdom’s objectives and Saudi Vision 2030.

