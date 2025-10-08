AlUla is gearing up for a busy winter season with an expanded network of international flights, providing easier access to the oasis in northwest Arabia through services to major regional destinations and links via global hubs.

From October 26, 2025, to March 28, 2026, AlUla International Airport will welcome 27 flights per week, including three weekly connections via Doha operated by Qatar Airways and the reintroduction of Royal Jordanian’s twice-weekly service between AlUla and Amman reported SPA.

With regular flights to more than 90 countries from its global hub at Doha’s Hamad International Airport, Qatar Airways’ AlUla service connects northwest Arabia with potential visitors from every continent.

More than a route, the AlUla–Amman connection strengthens cultural ties between lands shaped by the ancient Nabataean civilization: Jordan’s Petra and AlUla’s Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The winter schedule to and from AlUla includes:

SAUDIA — two daily flights, one from Riyadh and one from Jeddah.

Flynas — five weekly flights: from Riyadh on Monday, Friday, and Sunday, and from Dammam on Thursday and Saturday.

Flydubai — three weekly flights between Dubai and AlUla on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Qatar Airways — three weekly flights from Doha on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Royal Jordanian — two weekly flights from Amman on Thursday and Sunday, operating from October 19, 2025, to February 26, 2026.

