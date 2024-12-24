ABU DHABI - Sanad, the global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader, has announced the expansion of its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities to include the CFM LEAP-1A engine.

This expansion bolsters Sanad's position as the leading engine MRO player in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region with extensive capabilities reinforcing its growing influence in the global aviation sector and its role as a key partner to leading global engine original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

This announcement comes as Sanad celebrates the one-year anniversary of its LEAP Engine MRO centre, inaugurated in 2023 as the first certified LEAP engine MRO facility in the South Asian, Middle East, and North Africa (SAMENA) region.

Over the past year, the centre has delivered exceptional performance, successfully servicing over 25 LEAP-1B engines for key CFM Services customers, including flydubai, and Oman Air under offload agreements with CFM parent companies, Safran Aircraft Engines and GE Aerospace.

Building on this success, Sanad's capabilities now include servicing LEAP-1A engines for Airbus A320neo family aircraft, further enhancing its operational reach and impact.

Sanad's latest expansion is supported by investments in state-of-the-art technologies including advanced high-pressure turbine (HPT) capabilities, enabling full piece-part disassembly for both LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines by early 2025.

This advanced capability will reduce turnaround times, while maintaining the highest service standards and technical support for the region's operators.

To support this growth, Sanad has hired 20 skilled professionals and conducted over 1,000 hours of specialised training, underscoring its commitment to workforce development.

Sanad inducted its first LEAP-1A engine from Air Arabia, under offload agreements with CFM, marking the airline's adoption of Sanad's LEAP-1A MRO services.

As the first provider of such services in the MENA region, Sanad's expertise underscores its unmatched leadership in the market, addressing the growing regional demand for advanced MRO solutions.

Ismail Ali Abdulla, Head of UAE Clusters at Mubadala's UAE Investments Platform, said, "Sanad's growth broadens Abu Dhabi's role as a global aviation hub, combining cutting-edge technologies with a strong commitment to human capital development. This initiative reflects the UAE's vision for economic growth and innovation"

Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad, said, "Since establishing the first LEAP engine MRO centre in the SAMENA region last year, Sanad has consistently delivered world-class service, earning the trust of the global aviation industry. Expanding our capabilities to include the LEAP-1A and investing in advanced HPT capabilities underscores our commitment to providing comprehensive, high-quality MRO solutions and strengthens our collaboration with GE Aerospace and Safran."

Nicolas Potier, Vice President of Support and Services at Safran Aircraft Engines, stated, "Sanad's LEAP Engine MRO centre's one-year anniversary is a testament to their rapid success in becoming a key player in the global LEAP MRO network. Their commitment to developing full HPT overhaul capabilities, including this latest investment, is a significant step forward for the entire industry. This partnership is shaping the future of the LEAP open MRO ecosystem, delivering long-term value for the industry, and better serving CFM operators worldwide."

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, expressed pride in his company as the launch customer of Sanad's LEAP-1A MRO services.

Looking ahead, Sanad plans to overhaul more than 450 LEAP engines over the next 11 years, catering to the growing regional fleets of Airbus A320neo family and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. These engines are renowned for their reliability, fuel efficiency, and reduced emissions, aligning with global sustainability goals of the commercial aviation industry.