Muscat – SalamAir, Oman’s low-cost carrier, is expanding its network by adding two new destinations – Peshawar in Pakistan and Baghdad in Iraq.

Staring from August 31, the airline will operate three weekly flights from Muscat to Baghdad. The new route is available every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

In parallel, starting from the October 1, SalamAir will operate two flights per week to Peshawar every Monday and Thursday.

‘Peshawar is our fourth destination in Pakistan, after Sialkot, Multan, and Karachi. Our operations in Pakistan began with the first flight to Sialkot on May 17, 2017,’ the airline stated.

Speaking of the two new routes, Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir, said, “These new routes signify our achievement in elevating connectivity between Oman and the global while bolstering the momentum of tourism movement to and from the Sultanate.”

At present, the SalamAir network consists of 41 destinations. The airline serves domestic routes such as Muscat, Salalah, Sohar, Duqm, and Masirah, along with international routes including Dubai, Fujairah, Doha, Bahrain, Kuwait, Dammam, Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah, Baghdad, Shiraz, Tehran, Mashhad, Istanbul, Rize, Trabzon, Alexandria, Beirut, Almaty, Baku, Kuala Lumpur, Prague, Sarajevo, Bangkok, Phuket, Colombo, Chattogram, Dhaka, Kathmandu, Karachi, Multan, Sialkot, Peshawar, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Trivandrum.

SalamAir provides direct flights from Sohar to Salalah, Shiraz, Trabzon, and Salalah to Muscat, Sohar, Fujairah, Madinah, Bahrain, and Calicut.ss and

Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).