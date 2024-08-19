Salalah: Over the past few days, there have been reports of frequent flight delays and some diversions at Salalah Airport due to adverse weather conditions in the southern governorate of the Sultanate of Oman.

In some cases, incoming flights had to return to their station of origin, leaving passengers stranded at both airports for hours with little or inadequate information. On Saturday, Salalah Airport was closed for a few hours for similar reasons, forcing stranded passengers, including families, to turn to social media to highlight their inconvenience. Flights operated as scheduled on Sunday.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) responded to the Salalah Airport closure stating that airlines are required to provide necessary assistance and support to passengers affected by diversions as outlined in our Passenger Rights Regulations.

The CAA explained that due to exceptional weather circumstances, several flights bound for Salalah were diverted to alternative airports as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers.

The authority is working with service providers to enhance the airport’s landing systems, improving its ability to operate safely in adverse weather.

“While these upgrades will significantly reduce the likelihood of future diversions, it is important to note that flight disruptions due to unforeseen weather conditions, such as low visibility or strong winds, can occur at any airport worldwide,” CAA stated.

