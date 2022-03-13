South Africa's civil aviation regulator has extended a 24-hour precautionary suspension of Comair's operator certificate indefinitely, a spokesperson said on Sunday, effectively grounding its fleet of Boeing aircraft and affecting low-cost airline Kulula and British Airways passengers.

The 24-hour suspension was meant to end today but Comair has not adequately addressed all the necessary safety issues, the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) said.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf, Editing by Louise Heavens)



