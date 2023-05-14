The Sabre team in Bahrain recently celebrated the renewed relationship with Air India at the Sabre offices.

Earlier this month, the two entities signed a deal to enable travel sellers globally to access Air India fares and inventory through Sabre's Global Distribution System (GDS), while creating optimal network plans for the carrier's existing and future fleet.

The celebration was attended by Ashish Kumar, Country Manager of Air India/Air India Express, Aditya Varma, Regional Director of Sabre in Bahrain, and team members from both companies. Both parties emphasized the importance of this collaboration for travel agencies, corporates, and travellers in Bahrain and around the world.

They stated that this marks a significant new chapter in the relationship between Air India and Sabre and is a testament to Sabre's commitment to the Indian travel market and agency committee in the region.

