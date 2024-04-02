RIYADH — Riyadh Air, the emerging digitally native airline from Saudi Arabia, has announced a strategic collaboration with Artefact, a global leader in data and AI transformation services.

This partnership is set to innovate the aviation industry by incorporating advanced AI and cloud technologies to enhance Riyadh Air's operations and guest experiences.



The initiative will focus on developing Riyadh Air’s data analytics platform and crafting AI solutions tailored to the airline's key business areas. These advancements are expected to provide hyper-personalized guest experiences, optimize flight and ground operations with real-time insights, and expand the airline's product offerings beyond traditional air travel services.



Abe Dev, Riyadh Air’s Vice President of Digital & Innovation, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, emphasizing the airline's commitment to utilizing state-of-the-art technology to improve every aspect of the passenger journey. "This partnership aligns with our goal to deliver a digital-first, personalized experience for our guests, setting a new benchmark for travel ahead of our inaugural flight in 2025," he said.



Rahul Arya, CEO and Managing Partner of Artefact MENA, also commented on the partnership, highlighting the opportunity to apply AI solutions specifically designed for the aviation sector's challenges. "We are excited to collaborate with Riyadh Air to pioneer innovative AI applications, redefining what’s possible in airline service and efficiency," Arya stated.



Set to commence operations in 2025, Riyadh Air aims to redefine the future of air travel, meeting and surpassing guest expectations. The airline's ambition to connect the Kingdom to over 100 destinations worldwide supports Saudi Arabia's National Aviation Strategy and National Tourism Strategy goals, targeting 330 million annual visitors by 2030.

