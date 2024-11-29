Oman - Hamad International Airport (DOH) welcomed Tajikistan carrier Somon Air, as it began operations between Dushanbe and Doha.

This inaugural charter service reflects the growing demand for tourism and business travel from Central Asia, including Tajikistan, to Qatar.

The inaugural flight from Dushanbe to Doha took place on November 28, 2024, marking a significant milestone for both Hamad International Airport and Somon Air.

The first touchdown was commemorated in the presence of executive members of Hamad International Airport, representatives from Qatar Civil Aviation Authority, Somon Air and officials from the Embassy of Tajikistan in Qatar with a cake-cutting and welcome celebrations.

The route is being served by a Boeing 737-800, configured with 189 seats, ensuring comfortable travel for passengers. Dushanbe is an exciting addition to Hamad International Airport’s expanding network, marking the airport’s eighth Central Asian destination, both scheduled and chartered.

With a flight duration of approximately three hours and 50 minutes from Dushanbe to Doha, this new connection underscores the importance of enhanced bilateral relations between Qatar and Tajikistan.

The route is expected to strengthen cooperation in cultural, humanitarian, economic, trade, and tourism sectors, further solidifying the ties between the two nations.

Hamad International Airport remains dedicated to expanding its global reach, offering travellers new opportunities to experience the best of Qatar and beyond.

