Doha, Qatar: Qatar has intensified its efforts to work towards the sustainable fuel in aviation in order to bring down carbon emissions.

Aviation Environment Protection Expert at the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) Rachid Rahim talked about the Authority’s role in preventing environment-related issues, plans for cooperation and participation on global levels, in addition to country’s efforts for sustainable fuel.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) slogan ‘No Country Left Behind’ serves as a catalyst to create critical socio-economic impact as the official stressed the “tangible reality” of the initiative.

In an interview with Qatar Sky Magazine, Rahim said QCAA is making significant efforts for this initiative with various international projects aimed at reducing emissions and establishing a strategy based on sustainability.

Some of the key initiatives include the national carrier’s investment in the latest aircraft technologies, which will generate less noise and emissions. However, this is also an addition to having a comprehensive and meticulous fuel optimisation programme to ensure highly efficient flight operations across the entire international network.

QCAA officials have conducted several studies to assess the proposed goals and their impacts. The studies showed that sustainable fuel will help reduce carbon dioxide emissions and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

The ICAO conducted various organisational events and programmes to boost the capacity and formulate general policies to facilitate production and use of sustainable fuels.

One of the events hosted by ICAO included ‘Assistance, Capacity-Building and Training Programme for Sustainable Aviation Fuels (ACT-SAF), offering numerous opportunities for countries to enhance their capabilities for production.

Qatar is one of the first nations to actively take part in the ACT-SAF programme. The country has exerted great efforts for sustainable fuel and reducing emissions, said the environment protection expert.

He added that the Authority coordinates efforts for the sustainable fuel with all stakeholders in Qatar. The official further said that through concentrated efforts, the aviation industry’s objectives can be accomplished in its operations. Rahim elaborated that Qatar Airways, a member of the OneWorld Alliance, has supported the ambitious manifesto of the World Economic Forum’s Clean Skies for Tomorrow Coalition to reach 10 percent use of sustainable aviation fuels by the end of this decade.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).