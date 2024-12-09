Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways announced resumption of its flight service to and from Lebanon today.

The service will resume on Monday, December 9, 2024, the airlines said in a travel update.

The airlines had previously suspended its flights to and from Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport in September over fears for the safety of its passengers due to the cross border tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

Several airlines have announced similar resumption plans with Royal Jordanian, Turkish Airlines and Ethiopian Airlines heaving already resumed services to Lebanon.

