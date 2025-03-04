BERLIN - Qatar Airways will soon place a sizeable order for wide-body jets to underpin its longer-term growth plans, the airline's chief commercial officer told Reuters late on Monday.

"To secure the growth of tomorrow by continuing to have a very strong and the best fleet in the industry, our CEO is working on the RFP (request for proposal) with the aircraft manufacturer to place a big order soon," CCO Thierry Antinori said.

He added the contract would be announced next month, declining to say whether it will be signed with Airbus, Boeing or under a split deal with both.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach Writing by Ludwig Burger Editing by Friederike Heine)